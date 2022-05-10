Cogliano (upper body) will not play Monday against the Predators, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Cogliano will miss his third straight game Monday and it's unclear when the team expects him to be available. He scored a goal and logged 4:38 of ice time in his lone postseason appearance.
