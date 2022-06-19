Cogliano (finger) dished two assists, went plus-3 and added two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

Cogliano is just over a week removed from a finger surgery, so it's somewhat impressive he's been cleared to play at all. The tough 35-year-old set up goals by Josh Manson and Cale Makar in the contest, with the latter's tally coming shorthanded. In 12 playoff outings, Cogliano has earned two goals, three helpers, 12 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-5 rating while playing in a bottom-six role.