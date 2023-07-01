Cogliano (neck) inked a one-year, $825,000 contract with Colorado on Saturday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Cogliano suffered a fractured neck April 28. His original timetable was six-to-eight weeks, so unless there's a setback, he should be fine for training camp. Cogliano had 10 goals and 19 points in 79 contests while averaging 12:37 of ice time with the Avalanche in 2022-23.
