Soderberg scored a goal on his only shot and dished out a pair of hits Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Columbus. He also went 12-for-15 (80.0 percent) in the faceoff circle.
The first-year Blackhawk tied the game with 3:45 left in regulation, taking advantage of a Columbus turnover and wiring a shot from the slot. Soderberg, a 17-goal scorer last year with Arizona, had been held without a tally in his first 10 games with his new club. While the 35-year-old is a capable offensive player, his production will likely continue to be limited by his third-line role in Chicago.
