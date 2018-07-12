The Coyotes traded Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jordan Maletta, Andrew Campbell and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to the Blackhawks in exchange for Marian Hossa, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jordan Oesterle, and a 2019 third-rounder Thursday.

Even after this move allowing the Blackhawks to sell off a contract for a player who likely will never hit the ice again in Marian Hossa (illness), the Coyotes still have a reported $10.15 million in current cap space, according to CapFriendly. Kruger played for the Blackhawks from 2010-17 -- adding 33 goals and 72 assists over 398 games -- so there's a chance that his familiarility with the club will allow him to have a bounceback season in 2018-19 after he mustered only six points through 48 contests with Carolina last season. Kruger didn't even get a chance to hit the ice for Arizona since he was limited by the injury bug.