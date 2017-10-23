Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Dealing with personal matter

Dubinsky was absent from practice Monday due to a personal matter, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The Blue Jackets are not back in action until Wednesday against the Sabres, so the team should provide an update on Dubinsky's status closer to game day. In the event the center is not available, Zac Dalpe would likely join the fourth line.

