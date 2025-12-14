Coyle scored a goal and took four shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Coyle found the back of the net at the 7:02 mark of the first period with a wrister that gave Columbus a one-goal lead. However, the team was unable to sustain it and lost a fifth straight game. At least Coyle snapped his scoring drought, as this was his first goal since Dec. 1. With only five points (two goals, three assists) in seven December games and a bottom-six role entrenched, Coyle shouldn't carry a ton of fantasy upside moving forward.