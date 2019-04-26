Bogdan Kiselevich: Headed for Russia
Kiselevich is set to move to the KHL next season, likely CSKA Moscow, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
After being traded to Winnipeg from Florida at the deadline, Kiselevich failed to break into a single game for the Jets. In his 32 appearances with the Panthers, the blueliner notched eight assists, 14 shots and 12 PIM while averaging 14:51 of ice time. Despite being just 28 years of age, this likely means the end of the Russian's time in the NHL, as he would need to tear it up in the KHL to earn his way back.
