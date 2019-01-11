Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Dishes two assists
Kiselevich assisted on two goals during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers on Thursday.
This was the Russian's second career multi-point game and his first points in eight games. Kiselevich now has eight points in 29 games on the Panthers' bottom pairing.
