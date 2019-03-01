Kiselevich -- who has been dealing with an illness -- returned to practice Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Kiselevich has yet to suit up for the Jets since joining the team at the trade deadline, in part due to his illness. The 28-year-old could struggle to break into the lineup even when healthy, though Sami Niku figures to be the likeliest candidate to get bounced should the team opt to insert Kiselevich into the blue line.