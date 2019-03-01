Jets' Bogdan Kiselevich: Returns to practice
Kiselevich -- who has been dealing with an illness -- returned to practice Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Kiselevich has yet to suit up for the Jets since joining the team at the trade deadline, in part due to his illness. The 28-year-old could struggle to break into the lineup even when healthy, though Sami Niku figures to be the likeliest candidate to get bounced should the team opt to insert Kiselevich into the blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...