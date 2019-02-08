The Panthers recalled Kiselevich from AHL Springfield on Friday.

Kiselevich's recall doesn't guarantee he's in the lineup, considering the Panthers feature seven other healthy defensemen, but he could have a chance to draw in either Saturday against the Capitals or Sunday versus the Lightning if coach Rick Tocchet decides to switch things up. The KHL import posted some decent offensive numbers during his time in Russia, though it's translated to just eight assists through 31 games with the Panthers.