The Panthers traded Kiselevich to the Jets on Monday in exchange for a seventh-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Kiselevich provided extra insurance for the Panthers with Mike Matheson (lower body) rounding out his recovery, but even so, 14:51 of average ice time from the Russian isn't all that much for a defenseman that you need to count on for fantasy production. He could see a similar supporting role in Winnipeg, as Josh Morrissey (upper body) and Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) and Joe Morrow (lower body) are all tending to their respective injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories