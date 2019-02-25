The Panthers traded Kiselevich to the Jets on Monday in exchange for a seventh-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Kiselevich provided extra insurance for the Panthers with Mike Matheson (lower body) rounding out his recovery, but even so, 14:51 of average ice time from the Russian isn't all that much for a defenseman that you need to count on for fantasy production. He could see a similar supporting role in Winnipeg, as Josh Morrissey (upper body) and Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) and Joe Morrow (lower body) are all tending to their respective injuries.