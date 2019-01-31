Kiselevich was assigned to AHL Springfield on Thursday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

With MacKenzie Weegar (concussion) expected to return Friday, the Panthers needed to open up a roster spot. Kiselevich had been a healthy scratch the past four games and has just eight assists in 31 games. An unrestricted free agent at season's end, Florida will likely move on from Kiselevich after 2018-19.