Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Back to Springfield
Kiselevich was assigned to AHL Springfield on Thursday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
With MacKenzie Weegar (concussion) expected to return Friday, the Panthers needed to open up a roster spot. Kiselevich had been a healthy scratch the past four games and has just eight assists in 31 games. An unrestricted free agent at season's end, Florida will likely move on from Kiselevich after 2018-19.
