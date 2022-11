Coyle scored a second-period goal during Monday's 5-3 victory over the host Lightning.

Coyle, who entered Monday goalless in his past seven appearances, believed he ended the skid by jamming the puck over the goal line as the far post became dislodged. On-ice officials initially waived off the marker, but a review confirmed the 30-year-old center's sixth tally this season. Coyle, who added two shots and two PIM Monday, scored 31 seconds after teammate Foligno gave the Bruins the lead for good.