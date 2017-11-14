Canadiens' Carey Price: Return date unknown

Price (lower body) will not return to game action until he participates in a full practice with his teammates, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price was on the ice again Monday, working out for a half-hour with goalie coach Stéphane Waite, but a return before the weekend remains slim. Charlie Lindgren will start Tuesday against the Blue Jackets and we'll revisit the goalie situation leading up to Thursday's home game against the Coyotes.