Caufield had a hat trick, including two power-play goals, and added two assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.

Caufield scored three times over the last 21 minutes of the game. He also set up both of Juraj Slafkovsky's goals, one of which came with a man advantage. Caufield has been superb since he was passed over for Team USA's Olympic roster, racking up 11 goals and six assists over 11 contests since the tournament. Saturday's effort gave Caufield a career year with 74 points (43 goals, 31 helpers) through 68 appearances, and he's earned 25 power-play points, 208 shots on net and a plus-21 rating as well.