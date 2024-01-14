Caufield found the back of the net in a 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

After producing only one point in the past four games, Caufield came out firing early - scoring in less than two minutes on the power play. He led his team with seven shots on net, had one hit and had 19:24 TOI. The most points the 23-year old winger has accumulated in a season is 43 so the 60 he is on pace for will potentially shatter that. The Canadiens play Colorado at home on Monday.