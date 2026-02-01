Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Posts three points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield recorded two even-strength goals and a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Caufield has found the back of the net in seven of the Canadiens' last eight games. He's been one of the most prolific forwards in the league over that span, tallying 11 goals and 14 points in that stretch.
