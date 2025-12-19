Hutson notched three assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

The reigning Calder Trophy winner racked up his fourth multi-point performance in the last five games as he hits the jets on his offense. Hutson is up to five goals and 31 points in 34 contests to begin the season, and he's done it without significant power-play production -- just nine of his points (one goal, eight assists) have come with the man advantage.