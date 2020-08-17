Pettersson scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues in Game 3.
The Swede also had six shots on goal in the contest. Pettersson has been a force for the Canucks with four goals and five helpers in seven playoff outings. He'll continue to see top-six usage and should provide solid returns for fantasy managers who invest in his talents.
