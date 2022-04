Miller logged five assists, including two on the power play, and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Miller filled the role of playmaker excellently in this contest. The massive burst got him to the 90-point mark for the season. The 29-year-old is up to 29 tallies, 62 helpers, 188 shots on net, 162 hits and a plus-11 rating through 73 outings. He'll need nine points over the last seven games of the year to achieve a 100-point season.