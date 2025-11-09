Allen turned aside 33 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

He played well enough to earn a shutout, but a fluky Ryan Graves tally in the second period that deflected in off Ondrej Palat's helmet spoiled the goose egg. Allen made sure that was the only puck that would get past him, securing the win by denying Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby in the shootout. The veteran netminder has been alternating starts with Jacob Markstrom since late October, and on the season Allen is 6-2-0 in nine outings with a 2.29 GAA and .914 save percentage.