Allen stopped 23 of 29 shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Allen had a rough go of things in the first period as he allowed four total goals, three of which were just 26 seconds apart. With the loss, the 35-year-old netminder drops to a 7-4-0 record, a 2.56 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. Saturday's outing marked his highest number of goals against this season, and he's lost four of his last six starts after a 5-0-0 start to the season. Since the return of Jacob Markstrom from a lower-body injury, Allen has maintained a solid chunk of the opportunities in net, but Allen's playing time could decline if his recent struggles continue.