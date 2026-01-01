Allen stopped 33 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Allen returned to winning ways after dropping his past two starts (0-1-1) against the Sabres and Capitals. Even though the collective results haven't been there, Allen has delivered solid performances between the pipes of late. He's allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five appearances, as he seems to be sharing time with Jacob Markstrom in the Devils' crease. Over those five games, Allen has posted a 1.97 GAA and an excellent .938 save percentage.