Allen stopped 23 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

The Sharks jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Devils got on the board. Allen had won his first five decisions this season, but this was a much poorer showing, and it comes just after Jacob Markstrom's disastrous return from a lower-body injury in Colorado. Allen is at a 5-1-0 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .906 save percentage through seven outings. The next few games could be pivotal for determining the workload split in the Devils' crease. They visit the Kings on Saturday and the Ducks on Sunday, so expect both Allen and Markstrom to each draw a start to close out this road trip.