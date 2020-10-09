Shattenkirk signed a three-year worth $3.9 million AAV with the Ducks on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

After being bought out just two years into a four-year, $26.6 million contract with the Rangers, Shattenkirk signed a one-year, "prove-it" deal with the Lightning. The 31-year-old blueliner proved it, posting 34 points over 70 games and adding 13 points over 25 postseason contests. The Ducks have rewarded his reemergence, and Shattenkirk should easily secure a top-four role along with power-play duties with the Ducks next season.