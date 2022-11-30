Vladar allowed two goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Vladar has been a victim of poor support, with the Flames giving him just four goals over his last three outings. They did significantly better Tuesday, and Vladar's steady play between the pipes made for a commanding win. The 25-year-old is just 2-4-1 on the year with a 2.70 GAA and a .912 save percentage in seven appearances. He's started three of the last four games and could continue to eat into Jacob Markstrom's playing time, so fantasy managers in deeper formats may want to keep Vladar on their radar for Thursday's favorable matchup versus the Canadiens.