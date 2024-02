Vladar will guard the road net Saturday against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

It'll be the first start since Jan. 20 for Vladar, who's 7-7-2 with an .888 save percentage and 3.22 GAA while backing up Jacob Markstrom this season. Vladar will have a tough task against an Edmonton team averaging 3.56 goals per game.