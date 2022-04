Vladar allowed four goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Nashville.

It wasn't Vladar's sharpest game, but he earned the win thanks to a last-second Matthew Tkachuk goal and an Elias Lindholm winner in overtime. The 24-year-old netminder improves to 13-5-2 on the year with a .903 save percentage while serving as the backup to Jacob Markstrom.