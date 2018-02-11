Flyers' Brian Elliott: Set for reevaluation

Elliott, who sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's game against the Coyotes, should be reevaluated ahead of Sunday night's road clash with the Golden Knights.

Michal Neuvirth was flawless upon replacing Elliott for the third round of the shootout, and the Flyers rallied from a deficit to reportedly make Neuvy the first goaltender in NHL history to earn a win midway through the skills competition. By default, Elliott should be considered day-to-day ahead of this next game.