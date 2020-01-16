Flyers' Brian Elliott: Wins back-and-forth affair

Elliott stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blues on Wednesday.

Elliott couldn't make a 3-1 lead stand in the third period, but Jakub Voracek bailed out the goalie in overtime. The 34-year-old goalie improved to 10-5-3 with a 3.14 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 22 appearances. With Carter Hart (abdomen) out, it remains to be seen if head coach Alain Vigneault will start Elliott in back-to-back games. The Flyers host the Canadiens on Thursday.