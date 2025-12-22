Vladar was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against Vancouver.

Vladar missed Saturday's game against the Rangers due to an upper-body injury, but he was in the starter's crease during Monday's morning skate and will draw the start in the first half of a back-to-back set. The 28-year-old has been solid in recent outings, going 2-0-2 with a 1.70 GAA and .926 save percentage over his last four starts.