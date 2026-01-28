Vladar (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve to start Wednesday's road clash against the Blue Jackets, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

With head coach Rick Tocchet confirming Vladar is good to go for Wednesday's contest, the netminder will make his return following a six-game absence. Across 28 appearances this season, the 28-year-old Vladar has a 16-7-4 record, a 2.46 GAA and a .905 save percentage. His return should help shore up the Flyers' defense, which has allowed at least four goals in four of their last six games. Vladar will face a Blue Jackets offense that ranks 20th in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game, giving him a favorable matchup for his return.