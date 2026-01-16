Vladar (undisclosed) isn't expected to play at home Saturday versus the Rangers, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Vladar also missed Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh because of the injury. He has a 16-7-4 record, 2.46 GAA and .905 save percentage in 28 appearances this season. Vladar is still regarded as day-to-day, so he might be an option Monday in Vegas. Until Vladar is ready to return, Samuel Ersson and Aleksei Kolosov will compete for starts.