Patrick will be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Head coach Alain Vigneault said both Patrick and Oskar Lindblom "need a break." Perhaps they're dealing with minor injuries as well, but this sounds more like recalibration than recovery. Patrick has posted two goals, 26 shots on net and a minus-20 rating over the past 27 games.