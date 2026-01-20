Abols (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for "months" according to head coach Rick Tocchet, but could still return this season, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Abols was already ruled out for the Olympics and was removed from the Latvian squad. In his 42 appearances this year, the 30-year-old center has generated three goals and seven helpers while dishing out 49 hits. At this point, even if Abols does return this year, he shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.