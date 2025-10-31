Schaefer scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

It came on a wrist shot from the left point through traffic. Schaefer continues to astound the league with his impressive skills -- it's hard to remember that he turned 18 at the start of September. Yes, that's correct. Schaefer has three goals and five assists in 10 games on the island. He has 31 shots, and four of his points, including two goals, have come with the man advantage.