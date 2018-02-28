Jets' Paul Stastny: Two points in Jets debut
Stastny scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.
It was a strong Jets debut for the veteran center, who looked right at home on a line with Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers as the trio combined for two goals and six points. Stastny now has 13 goals and 42 points through 64 games on the season, his fifth straight season with 40 or more, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pick up his scoring pace down the stretch given the talent skating alongside him in Winnipeg.
More News
-
Jets' Paul Stastny: Will debut with Winnipeg on Tuesday•
-
Jets' Paul Stastny: Traded from St. Louis•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Two points against former team•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring Thursday•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: In on both goals in win over Leafs•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Records two points in loss to Cats•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...