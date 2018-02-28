Stastny scored a goal and an assist while adding three shots, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

It was a strong Jets debut for the veteran center, who looked right at home on a line with Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers as the trio combined for two goals and six points. Stastny now has 13 goals and 42 points through 64 games on the season, his fifth straight season with 40 or more, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pick up his scoring pace down the stretch given the talent skating alongside him in Winnipeg.