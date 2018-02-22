Jets' Steve Mason: Cleared to play

Mason (concussion) has received medical clearance to return to game action, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Although Mason has been medically cleared to give it a go, Michael Hutchinson has been pegged for backup duties Friday against the Blues. It's possible the Jets will keep Mason on injured reserve for the time being, especially with the trade deadline -- and roster expansion -- arriving Monday.

