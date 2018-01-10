Jets' Steve Mason: Secures win with 30-save effort
Mason stopped 30 of 34 shots in Tuesday's win over Buffalo.
Mason was making his first start since Dec.23 and he came up with a few key saves to earn the Jets their third straight victory. Mason still gave up four goals, however, as his failure to really impress since arriving in Winnipeg is a prime reason he's only started 10 games. The Jets are a powerhouse, so despite his lackluster .897 save percentage, Mason is worthy of a spot start when he gets that rare nod.
