The Canucks released Ferraro from his professional tryout agreement Saturday.

The veteran forward was always considered a longshot to land a spot on Vancouver's 23-man roster, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. Ferraro hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18 and will likely have to settle for a two-way deal if he wants to remain in North America for the 2019-20 campaign.

