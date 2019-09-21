Landon Ferraro: Released from tryout
The Canucks released Ferraro from his professional tryout agreement Saturday.
The veteran forward was always considered a longshot to land a spot on Vancouver's 23-man roster, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. Ferraro hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18 and will likely have to settle for a two-way deal if he wants to remain in North America for the 2019-20 campaign.
