Elliott will guard the road goal Monday against Buffalo, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Elliott has won his past four outings, including a 28-save effort in 5-4 overtime win over Dallas on Nov. 15 during his last appearance. He has a 4-1-0 record this season with a 3.37 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Elliott will get the first half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back, which likely sets up Andrei Vasilevskiy to face Boston on Tuesday.