Elliott will defend the road net Sunday against Pittsburgh, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Elliott has a 9-3-2 record this season with a 2.90 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy played in Saturday's 3-0 win over Detroit. The Penguins sit 15th in the league this campaign with 3.17 goals per game.