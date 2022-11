Elliott made 32 saves during Monday's 6-5 overtime victory over the host Sabres.

Idle since Nov. 15, Elliott allowed five goals but withstood a two-goal, third-period deficit Monday to secure the Lightning's sixth win in their past seven games. The 37-year-old backup netminder made his first start since he allowed four goals during a win over the Stars. Elliott (5-1-0) claimed his fifth consecutive decision, but he has surrendered 12 goals on his past 93 shots.