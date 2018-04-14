Girardi did not return to the bench for the start of the third period during Saturday's Game 2 matchup with New Jersey, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

After the game, coach Jon Cooper did not have an update on Girardi's status, leaving fans and fantasy owners alike wondering about the nature or severity of his potential injury. If the blueliner were to miss Monday's Game 3 matchup, it would create a significant hole in the Lightning defensive end -- one the team would likely try to fill with Jake Dotchin or Andrej Sustr.