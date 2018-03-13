Lightning's Peter Budaj: Activated off IR
Budaj (leg) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Budaj was recalled from his conditioning loan Tuesday, so it's not a huge surprise that he will retake his spot as the team's backup netminder. The Bolts also sent Louis Domingue back to AHL Syracuse, leaving Budaj as the only netminder available other than starter Andrei Vasilevskiy. However, his starts will likely be few and far between.
