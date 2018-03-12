Budaj (leg) returned from a conditioning assignment with AHL Syracuse on Monday.

Budaj started a pair of outings for the Crunch, in which he posted a 2.95 GAA and .887 save percentage. Not exactly stellar numbers, but two full 60-minute games will go a long way toward getting the netminder back to 100 percent. The next step will be the team activating him off injured reserve. Fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised to see the Lightning give the veteran a couple extra games in order to rest Andrei Vasilevskiy.