Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Returning to action Friday
Ozhiganov (illness) will return to the lineup Friday against the Blue Jackets, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Ozhiganov missed the previous three contests due to illness, but his return to practice Thursday signaled that he would be ready to rejoin the action for Friday's match. That indeed is the case, and he's expected to slot in alongside Travis Dermott as part of the Leafs' third defensive pairing.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Out Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Implied scratch Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Last-second scratch•
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Getting ice time but no points•
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Seems to have earned regular role•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...