Ozhiganov (illness) will return to the lineup Friday against the Blue Jackets, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Ozhiganov missed the previous three contests due to illness, but his return to practice Thursday signaled that he would be ready to rejoin the action for Friday's match. That indeed is the case, and he's expected to slot in alongside Travis Dermott as part of the Leafs' third defensive pairing.