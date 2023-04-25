Giordano registered two assists in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Monday.

Giordano snapped his 11-game scoring drought. As recently as 2018-19, Giordano was a standout offensive defenseman who contributed 17 goals and 74 points in 78 outings, but at the age of 39, he's strictly a member of the supporting cast. Still, Giordano chipped in with a respectable four goals and 24 points in 78 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.