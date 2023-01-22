Giordano scored in his second consecutive game in a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal on Saturday.
He wired a wrist shot from the right side of the slot just 53 seconds into the game to put the Leafs up 1-0. Giordano now has a modest three-game, three-point scoring streak (two goals, one assist).
